BILLINGS — Head Start Billings is planning for food-service disruptions as the federal government shutdown continues.

Head Start is a federally funded program that aims to provide families with an affordable preschool option.

Watch to learn how the shutdown is affecting Head Start:

Head Start plans for food-service disruptions in Montana as government shutdown continues

It's a program that has made a difference for Billings mothers Amber Church and Bianca Pratt, who have both enrolled multiple kids in Head Start.

"I always knew that they were learning great skills that they needed," Pratt said Thursday morning. "Just seeing them grow up in this program, it definitely helps."

Church added that the program has helped her maintain a busy lifestyle.

"I mean, Head Start has been amazing for all of my kids," Church said. "I work two jobs and go to school full time, so having my little boy get to go here for school and everything else, it helps me so much."

But as the federal government shutdown continues, money will be cut off for Head Start programs across the country starting Nov. 1.

Billings Head Start Executive Director Janice King said that of the nonprofit's 700,000 students nationwide, 65,000 will lose service.

"Fear. Uncertainty," Church said of the situation. "How is my family going to be impacted? But also the kiddos that we serve?"

Pratt said if the Billings Head Start were closed, it would greatly affect her family's life.

"I would have to give up my other job or my husband would have to give up his schooling," Pratt said.

King said it's a difficult time for her and her colleagues, as they focus on their own operations.

"As a director, as a caregiver and as a mom, that really makes our hearts hurt," King said. "The first primary concern is sustainability of our program. Can we continue service?"

King said that Head Start Billings will remain open because their funding for the year will extend through the end of June.

She said that none of the Head Start programs in Montana will have to close either.

King said there will be an impact felt in their food service program, Child and Adult Care Food Program, which will no longer be funded starting Nov. 1.

King said it's a situation all too familiar for families at the school. Many use SNAP (Supplemental Nutritional Assistance Program) food stamps, which will also not be funded next month.

"We know that about 41 percent of our families rely on supplemental nutrition assistance," King said. "So, losing that and this is a stressful time for them."

King said that they'll dip into savings and try their best to be patient.

"Precedents (have) told us that eventually we'll get those reimbursements back, but we are prepared to cover our food costs without that," King said.

Until then, King said they'll remain committed to their mission.

"Our goal really is to support that family to stay in school or be successful at work," King said.