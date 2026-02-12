Helena has seen a growing debate over ICE and local police involvement

HELENA — Tensions surrounding immigration enforcement have continued to rise over the last year, both nationally and locally.

In Helena, the arrest of a man by immigration officials back in July sparked protests.

Christopher Martinez, a 31-year-old citizen of Mexico, was taken into federal immigration custody on July 1, 2025, in Helena, after being mistaken for another person sought by law enforcement. At the time of Martinez's arrest, Helena Police were coordinating with Homeland Security Investigations and U.S. Border Patrol on an arrest for Anderson DeJesus Bastidas Linares, who is accused of assault with a weapon and partner or family member assault. Homeland Security Investigations is a division of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement.

Martinez was pulled over by Helena Police for having expired tags, and during the stop, federal officials learned he had immigration violations, having entered the country unlawfully several times.

At the time, Martinez lived in Helena with his wife and children, who are U.S. citizens.

A lawsuit was filed in the U.S. District Court, arguing that Martinez’s initial detention was unlawful; however, the judge ruled in the case that his court did not have jurisdiction.

Martinez accepted voluntary removal to Mexico at the end of July rather than remain in detention.

This series of events raised concerns for many community members. Protests were organized, signs about reporting ICE appeared in Helena neighborhoods, and more people began testifying at city commission meetings opposing Helena police working with ICE and wanting change.

In January, the Helena Police Department pulled out of the Missouri River Drug Task Force. The decision has been drawn into the immigration enforcement debate due to the memorandum adding two border patrol agents to the task force. Supporters of ICE actions under the Trump administration have criticized the city for withdrawing from the task force, while opponents have praised the city.

January also saw the deaths of Renee Good and Alex Pretti by federal immigration enforcement in Minneapolis, with more protests against ICE and vigils held in Helena, and increased public testimony at the city commission meetings.

The Helena City Commission voted 4-1 on January 26 to adopt a resolution, clarifying policies for when and how the Helena Police Department will cooperate with federal immigration officials.

This led to a new investigation by the state into whether Helena is violating the state’s law banning sanctuary cities.