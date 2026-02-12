Montana airports receive $3.33M in state funding for infrastructure upgrades

Montana's public airports are set to receive a significant financial boost as the Montana Aeronautics Board awarded $3.33 million in grants and loans for the upcoming fiscal year (2027).
The funding will support infrastructure upgrades and safety improvements at 46 public airports across the state. Montana operates 126 airports in total, with 71 currently receiving federal funding.
The state grants are designed to leverage additional federal dollars for major construction and repair projects. Airports had requested $5.1 million in state assistance this year, but the board was able to award all available grant funding.
The money will support pavement preservation, safety enhancements, and capacity upgrades. The funding will support airports of all sizes statewide, from small rural strips to larger facilities.
Airport Project GRANT LOAN
ANACONDA $12,600
BROADUS $2,970
BUTTE $58,829
CANYON FERRY $58,615
CHESTER $5,850
CHINOOK $11,318
CHOTEAU $130,245
CIRCLE $4,950
COLSTRIP $18,525
CULBERTSON $9,500
CUT BANK $395,892
DEER LODGE $269,980 $28,264
DUTTON $142,500
EUREKA $22,106
FAIRFIELD $19,000
GARDINER $90,250
GERALDINE $39,792
GLASGOW $96,193
GLENDIVE $36,077
HAMILTON $34,200
HARLEM $11,318
HARLOWTON $10,545
HAVRE $47,500
HELENA $235,600
HOT SPRINGS $94,525
JORDAN $15,349
LAUREL $51,007
LEWISTOWN $118,750
LIBBY $38,270
LIVINGSTON $22,050
MALTA $23,893
MILES CITY $15,200
PLAINS $14,155
PLENTYWOOD $33,912
POLSON $30,960 $5,040
RED LODGE $63,233
ROUNDUP $7,421
SHELBY $11,875
SIDNEY $137,600
ST IGNATIUS $495,000
STEVENSVILLE $57,600
TERRY $13,945
THOMPSON FALLS $13,870
THREE FORKS $6,305
TURNER $69,174
WEST YELLOWSTONE $231,555
Totals $3,330,004 $33,304
