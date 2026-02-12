Montana airports receive $3.33M in state funding for infrastructure upgrades

Montana's public airports are set to receive a significant financial boost as the Montana Aeronautics Board awarded $3.33 million in grants and loans for the upcoming fiscal year (2027).

The funding will support infrastructure upgrades and safety improvements at 46 public airports across the state. Montana operates 126 airports in total, with 71 currently receiving federal funding.

The state grants are designed to leverage additional federal dollars for major construction and repair projects. Airports had requested $5.1 million in state assistance this year, but the board was able to award all available grant funding.

The money will support pavement preservation, safety enhancements, and capacity upgrades. The funding will support airports of all sizes statewide, from small rural strips to larger facilities.

Airport Project GRANT LOAN

ANACONDA $12,600

BROADUS $2,970

BUTTE $58,829

CANYON FERRY $58,615

CHESTER $5,850

CHINOOK $11,318

CHOTEAU $130,245

CIRCLE $4,950

COLSTRIP $18,525

CULBERTSON $9,500

CUT BANK $395,892

DEER LODGE $269,980 $28,264

DUTTON $142,500

EUREKA $22,106

FAIRFIELD $19,000

GARDINER $90,250

GERALDINE $39,792

GLASGOW $96,193

GLENDIVE $36,077

HAMILTON $34,200

HARLEM $11,318

HARLOWTON $10,545

HAVRE $47,500

HELENA $235,600

HOT SPRINGS $94,525

JORDAN $15,349

LAUREL $51,007

LEWISTOWN $118,750

LIBBY $38,270

LIVINGSTON $22,050

MALTA $23,893

MILES CITY $15,200

PLAINS $14,155

PLENTYWOOD $33,912

POLSON $30,960 $5,040

RED LODGE $63,233

ROUNDUP $7,421

SHELBY $11,875

SIDNEY $137,600

ST IGNATIUS $495,000

STEVENSVILLE $57,600

TERRY $13,945

THOMPSON FALLS $13,870

THREE FORKS $6,305

TURNER $69,174

WEST YELLOWSTONE $231,555

Totals $3,330,004 $33,304

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.