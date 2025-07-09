Helena PD: Man died of self-inflicted gunshot wound while speaking to officers in park

HELENA — Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton released the cause and manner of death for a man who died near Anchor Park in Helena on Sunday, July 6.

The identity of the man has not yet been released, as Dutton's office is still attempting to notify his family.

Dutton said his office has determined the 38-year-old man died by suicide. He was unhoused at the time of his death.

The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office has been working with a sheriff's office in Georgia to locate the family of the deceased man, but efforts have not been successful.

Due to difficulty contacting the family, the remains of the man are being transported to a local funeral home and are set to be cremated.

If the family can not be contacted, the remains will be buried at the county cemetery.

Each year, officials and community members come together at the county cemetery for an indigent burial ceremony for the remains of individuals who died in the county but were not claimed by their families.

If you or someone you know is struggling with thoughts of suicide, help is available around the clock. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 988 to be connected to trained professionals.

Editor's note: MTN does not typically report on individual deaths by suicide or situations that could be a death by suicide. We did so in this instance due to the nature of the event, the presence of Helena Police officers, and the public press release from the City of Helena.

ORIGINAL STORY:

Helena police say a man died Sunday of a self-inflicted gunshot wound while he was being questioned by officers in Anchor Park.

Police say officers were patrolling the park when they met several homeless people.

They say an officer ran an identity check on one man and found he had outstanding warrants in another jurisdiction.

According to a Helena Police Department spokesperson, when the officer told the man he had found the warrants, the man pulled out a gun and shot himself.

They say the officer did not pull out or fire his own weapon, and that the officer’s body camera recorded what happened.

Authorities say officers called for emergency services and began giving aid, but the man succumbed to his injuries.

HPD says no officers were injured. They say the department is following their protocols and cooperating with other agencies.

Authorities are not releasing the man’s identity at this time.

