POLSON - August 21 is Fentanyl Awareness Day, and while the day is recognized nationally, it's especially important here in Montana.

The Department of Public Health and Human Services (DPHHS) reports that fentanyl-related deaths have tripled in Montana since 2020.

More DPHHS data finds that the drug overdose death rate among Indigenous people was more than three times the state's rate from 2019 to 2023.

Watch the full story:

Flathead Reservation Against Fentanyl: a walk for awareness, honoring lost loved ones

With these numbers in mind, a walk for action took place on the Flathead Reservation.

"It was 3 years, seems like yesterday," Shannon Pluff said, referring to losing her son Charles Pluff in 2022.

"He was humble, amazing, funny. Yes, he was an addict, but he didn't want to die from taking 1 pill," Pluff shared.

Emily Brown/MTN News Shannon Pluff holds a poster with a photo of her son Charles

She joined a group of over 50 in Polson, walking through town with posters and signs.

All are utilizing National Fentanyl Awareness Day to raise awareness for the recent uptick in fentanyl-related deaths and advocating for those who are struggling with addiction.

"I know it gets hard, grueling, dealing with an addict. I lost a brother to it, a sister to it, and then my son," Pluff said. "Don't turn your back on them," she noted.

Geri Bird and Kristina Blouch were also marching in memory of their nephew, Jeremiah Bird, who died just three weeks ago.

"Jeremiah was very struggling with that hard, you know, he came over and talked to us a couple times. He was a loving kid like all these other people. They're all loving, but they died for something stupid; they're so innocent," Bird and Blouch told MTN.

Emily Brown/MTN News Jeremiah Winterhawk Bird passed away on August 8, 2025. His family members attended the walk in Polson, telling MTN they felt his presence with them

Coming together with people who lost someone or have overcome addiction themselves was a powerful moment in their grieving.

"To have these people notice [people] that have been gone. That's the best thing we could have ever done, and I'm hoping that we can stop this," Bird said.

The walk concluded at Riverside Park, where speakers highlighted their journeys and recovery resources were available like the Tribal Health Addiction Hotline, which can be reached 24/7 at 406-675-4700.

"People just need to know we shouldn't be ashamed. We should be able to ask for the help we need. I think there should be more mental health services, drug addiction services that people feel comfortable to reach out to," Pluff said.