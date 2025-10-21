Hiker reported missing near Spanish Creek Trailhead in Gallatin Canyon

BOZEMAN — The Gallatin County Sheriff's Office and the Madison County Sheriff’s Office are searching for a missing hiker, 50-year-old Randall Bennett, whose vehicle was last seen near the Spanish Creek Trailhead in Gallatin Canyon.

According to Gallatin County Search and Rescue Commander Captain Matt Boxmeyer, Bennett's vehicle was discovered parked at the trailhead and had reportedly been there for at least five days.

“Somebody reached out to our office because they found a vehicle at the Spanish Creek Trailhead that they thought was suspicious,” said Captain Boxmeyer.

Boxmeyer confirmed the vehicle was registered to Randall Bennett. Since then, search crews have been in the area.

“We have a bunch of dog teams and searchers up in Spanish Creek,” Captain Boxmeyer said.

The Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office was officially notified of Bennett’s disappearance on Oct. 3 by a member of his family.

“If you’ve been up to Spanish Creek in the last week or two and you’ve noticed anything suspicious or encountered anyone on the trail, we’d ask that you reach out,” said Captain Boxmeyer.

Bennett is described as a 50-year-old white male who is 5' 11" tall.

Another hiker, David Butzin, went missing last November near New World Gulch Trailhead off Bear Canyon Road.

Butzin, who was convicted in 1985 of murdering his wife and their 18-month-old son in Minnesota, has still not been located, according to Boxmeyer.

In light of ongoing search efforts, Boxmeyer shared safety reminders for those hiking alone.

“Take some sort of communication device with you so if you run into trouble, you can communicate with us,” he advised. “And don’t give people generalized locations, give exact locations and the trailhead you plan on using.”

Anyone who may have seen Randall Bennett or noticed activity near the Spanish Creek Trailhead in recent days is urged to contact the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.