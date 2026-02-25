Missoula's Sussex School creates a news broadcast

MISSOULA — Students at Missoula's Sussex School are trying to figure out "what does the world say?"

To do so, second and third graders are making their very own news broadcast.

KPAX's Chief Meteorologist Lewis Dortch helped with green screen usage and weather forecasting while Emily Brown assisted with field reporting.

From sound to filming and anchoring, the students are learning what it takes to put on a show.

Some stories are based in current events like the recent Winter Olympics.

Other features like the Earth-Quack, involving handmade duck puppets, and missiles exploding an asteroid add a little fun.

All in all, The kids from WDWS SUS News are enjoying every minute.