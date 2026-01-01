Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Influenza cases on the rise in Montana

HELENA — Flu numbers are continuing to rise in Montana as the peak winter illness season drags on.

New data released by the Montana Department of Health and Human Services (DPHHS) shows the Treasure State reported 765 flu cases between Dec. 14 and Dec. 20, for a total of 2,004 cases this season.

Yellowstone County remains at the top of Montana counties for influenza cases, with 282 reported.

Meanwhile, Cascade County has seen a significant surge in the illness, now reporting 116 cases.

A total of 65 cases have been reported in Flathead County, while Missoula County has seen 26 cases. The first flu death of the season was also reported in Missoula County.

Ravalli County has seen seven flu cases, while four have been confirmed in Lake County.

DPHHS data recorded three deaths as a result of the flu, with 78 total hospitalizations.

Statistics show 85% of those hospitalized were over the age of 50.

