Malmstrom AFB will soon receive Grey Wolf helicopters

WASHINGTON D.C. — Malmstrom Air Force Base will soon get major upgrades to its air fleet, replacing its Vietnam-era Huey helicopters with MH-139 Grey Wolf helicopters.

U.S. Senator Jon Tester of Montana said in a news release on Tuesday, February 20, 2024, that Malmstrom will receive the seven new helicopters in March.

The aircraft will enhance Malmstrom's Intercontinental Ballistic Missile (ICBM) mission for security on base and transporting airmen between launch sites across north-central and central Montana.

Last year, a select group of Malmstrom airmen traveled to Philadelphia for the first training on these helicopters. During the 32-day curriculum, students were immersed in the classroom, cockpit, a procedural trainer, and a state-of-the-art helicopter simulator.

According to Malmstrom officials, the Grey Wolf provides the ability to cruise 50% faster than the Huey, while having a 30% larger cabin and the ability to live 5,000 pounds more in travel.

The funding was secured during the 2017 National Defense and Authorization Act and the same year's Defense Appropriations bill.

After numerous delays in the funding, Malmstrom's helicopter fleet will receive the upgrade near the beginning of March.