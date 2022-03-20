Man dies from self-inflicted gunshot during traffic stop in Bozeman

BOZEMAN — One man is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound sustained during a traffic stop Friday night in Bozeman, according to the Gallatin County Sheriff's Office.

The Sheriff's Office said in a media release a Gallatin County Sheriff's deputy initiated the traffic stop for speeding in the area of Frontage Road and Valley Center Spur Road around 9 p.m. on Friday.

The release said the deputy heard a gunshot as he approached the vehicle. The driver, identified as a 42-year-old man from Townsend, died from the gunshot wound.

According to the release, the policies of the Gallatin County Sheriff’s Office require investigators from the State Department of Criminal Investigations to complete the investigation.

The Bozeman Police Department alerted the public to law enforcement activity stemming from the incident in a social media post Friday night.

No further details have been released at this time. We will update you if we get more information.