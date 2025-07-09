Man dies in Carbon County crash south of Fromberg

FROMBERG — A 67-year-old Billings man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon on Highway 310 two miles south of Fromberg, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The man was driving his Ford Explorer south on Highway 310 around 2:50 p.m. when he turned off around Foust Lane to make a U-turn, according to MHP.

The man let one vehicle go by before making the turn. A second vehicle, a Ford F350 pickup truck driven by a 24-year-old Powell, Wyo., man, was coming around a curve and unable to stop.

The F350 struck the Ford Explorer on the driver's side door, jackknifing both vehicles and sending them into an irrigation ditch.

The 24-year-old Powell man was uninjured. The Billings man, who Carbon County Sheriff Josh McQuillan has identified as 67-year-old Joey Bullis of Billings, died on the way to the hospital.

It's the second fatal crash in as many days on Highway 310 in Carbon County.

A Park City man was killed late Sunday night in a head-on collision just north of Rockvale.