Rep. Zinke introduces bill to continue federal funding for wildlife crossings

Republican Congressman Ryan Zinke introduced a bill to continue federal funding for wildlife crossings on Tuesday.

The Wildlife Road Crossings Program Reauthorization Act would extend the work of a pilot program from 2021, making federal funding for crossing projects more permanent.

“Wildlife crossings save lives and are good for healthy herds,” said Zinke. “As the Secretary of the Interior, I launched the first federal effort to protect big-game migration corridors and dedicate federal dollars to crossings in the west. This bill locks in the progress we started, keeps the funding flowing to the states and tribes that need it most, and ensures Montana families don’t have to risk their lives or lose the wildlife we all cherish driving to work or school.”

“Every year, more than 1 million wildlife-vehicle collisions are reported across the United States, resulting in human and wildlife fatalities and costing billions of dollars in damages. We know there are proven solutions — such as culverts, bridges and tunnels that allow animals to migrate safely — to reduce these incidents and save lives,” said Rep. Beyer. “Our bill would invest in these solutions by reauthorizing the Wildlife Crossings Program and allowing it to continue funding wildlife-friendly transportation infrastructure that saves lives, lowers costs, and improves road safety for drivers and wildlife alike.”

Key provisions of the Wildlife Road Crossings Program Reauthorization Act of 2025:



Permanently authorizes the Wildlife Crossings Program by removing the word “pilot” from federal law.

Extends funding authorization for fiscal years 2026 through 2031.

Provides 100% federal cost share for projects led by Indian tribes.

Creates a dedicated Tribal technical assistance program to help tribes navigate applications and speed project delivery.

Allows unobligated funds to carry forward so slow federal processing doesn’t punish rural states.

Keeps administrative costs capped at one-half of one percent so the maximum amount reaches actual projects.

