Man killed in rollover crash near Glacier National Park identified

WEST GLACIER — Authorities have released the name of the man who died in a rollover crash on Tuesday on Going-to-the-Sun Road in Glacier County.

Glacier National Park has identified the victim as -34-year-old Lucius Clay Parker of Ashford, Washington.

Parker, who was originally from Mississippi, was working as a seasonal employee at a private business in St. Mary at the time of the accident, according to a news release.

Glacier National Park dispatchers received a report of a single car roll-over accident on Going-to-the-Sun Road about 1.7 miles west of the St. Mary entrance to the park shortly after 11:45 p.m. on July 29.

Rangers responded and were on the scene by 12:08 along with Glacier County Sheriff, Montana Highway Patrol, and Blackfeet Law Enforcement Services.

Parker was thrown from the vehicle and suffered a traumatic head injury. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

The Montana Highway Patrol is assisting Glacier National Park by overseeing the investigation to determine the cause of the crash.

