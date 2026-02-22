GREAT FALLS — During Black History Month, stories from minority business owners in Great Falls provide a closer look at how culture, resiliency, and entrepreneurship are shaping the city.

Watch the full story:

Minority business owners highlight community and culture in Great Falls

Antoinette Collins, a realtor, First Lady of A.T. Worship Temple, and proprietor of Gate Of Beauty Salon (1524 10th Avenue South), began her journey to Great Falls decades ago, when her family relocated for military service.

“My husband and I, we moved here 33 years ago. 34 years ago, actually, with the military. We were out on Malmstrom Air Force Base. At the time, I had a couple of different jobs, and then I still felt led to do hair,” Collins said.

MTN News Gate Of Beauty Salon

Collins, who moved from Chicago, stated that hairstyling was always a part of her life, even before she became licensed. That devotion finally drove her to create her own salon.

“I felt compelled that the Lord was leading me to open up my own salon. And from there, the rest is history. Here I am, 25 years later,” she said.

Collins and her husband have become deeply involved in community outreach over the years, including feeding the homeless and speaking out about local issues.

However, she admits that starting a business in a small community has not always been easy.

“I've been told that, you know, they felt it was more of a just a black culture down here, that they didn't want to rent a station. They felt a little uncomfortable, which was weird because 97% of my clientele is Caucasian. I'm totally a multicultural salon,” Collins said.

Despite hurdles, Collins credits her faith and long-term relationships with clients with keeping her motivated.

“I just enjoy being around my clients. I have a great clientele, and I've had ladies ... with me since the day I opened,” she said.

Collins has witnessed many of her clients grow from childhood to maturity, celebrating milestones alongside them, which she believes strengthens the feeling of community her salon has fostered.

Saibeen Acord, the owner of Saibeen's Kitchen (1601 Second Avenue North), is another business owner who helps to foster that sense of connectedness.

Acord combines Indian and East African traditions, introducing residents to cuisines inspired by her culture.

MTN News Saibeen Acord

“I was very pleasantly surprised at how the communities kind of welcomed me and, you know, accepted this cuisine, and just I think they were ready. They were ready for change. They were ready for something different,” Acord stated.

Acord grew up in Tanzania after her family moved from Gujarat, India. While her surroundings changed throughout time, many culinary traditions remained, and these are now represented in the dishes she serves.

“I do the fusion with the East African flavors because really the spices are all very similar, you know, similar. But the techniques and all that is a little bit different."

Acord, who later moved to Calgary and then Great Falls, stated that operating a restaurant was not part of her original plan. Instead, the concept arose organically while teaching cooking classes, as clients encouraged her to expand.

“I've heard people come and say, it's so warm and welcoming. And I'll have people sit here for hours and talk, and it's nice because that warms my heart,” Acord explained.

Collins and Acord's journeys demonstrate how different origins and experiences continue to influence Great Falls, demonstrating how minority-owned companies can serve as cultural, connecting, and community spaces in addition to economic drivers.