Miss Montana launches '22 season with Memorial Day fly over

MISSOULA — It was an epic, and welcome, sight from the ground. But the view of Miss Montana, and her fighter plane companion, were even more epic from the air.

Missoula film maker Eric Ristau who produced last year's epic "Miss Montana" documentary, was along for the ride Monday, as Miss Montana took to the skies for a flyover of Memorial Day ceremonies across Western Montana.

Accompanied by the P-51 Mustang fighter owned by a Hamilton enthusiast that's normally in a Minneapolis museum, the planes flew in formation over the Memorial Day parade in Corvallis. Then over Fort Missoula and the Veteran's Ceremony on the return.

In addition to the Miss Montana crew, others got a front row seat, watching as paratrooper Al Charters, who led the commemorative jump over Normandy three years ago, dropped with the American flag.

This was Miss Montana's first flight of the year, with additional flights planned June 11th over Butte and Choteau, and Thompson Falls June 25th.

And Ristau's full documentary is now available on Amazon Prime, with a link to the film on MissMontanaMovie.com or the direct Amazon and Vimeo links.