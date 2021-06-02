HELENA — The Montana Department of Justice, on behalf of the Helena Police Department, has issued a Missing/Endangered Person Advisory for 69-year-old Christina Kennedy.

Kennedy is 5'7" tall and weighs 150 pounds. She has gray hair, blue eyes, and wears glasses. She was last seen wearing a calf-length dress.

She left her residence Tuesday morning but did not return home in the evening as is usual.

Christina suffers from mental health issues and is off her medications so may be unstable. She has been known to walk into strangers’ homes uninvited. There is concern for her safety and well-being.

Anyone with information about Kennedy's whereabouts is asked to contact the Helena Police Department at (406) 447-8461 or call 911.