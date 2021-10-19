Montana businesses are ready for the US-Canada border to re-open

CUT BANK — The news of the imminent reopening of the U.S.-Canada border might have you thinking everybody is jumping for joy.

While the reopening is generally expected to be a positive thing, not every business is expecting to see a big impact.

At Big Sky Foods in Cut Bank, owner Jim Reiter is mildly enthusiastic about the reopening of the U.S.’s northern border.

“Not sure how much of a difference it’s going to make for us personally in this building, but I’m excited for the fact people can come down and visit and get some of the goods and services prior,” said Reiter.

Goods like coffee creamer. “Coffee Mate coconut creamer is something they can’t get up there, so a gal comes down and she buys, like, 50 at a time,” Reiter explained.

MTN Jim Reiter, owner of Big Sky Foods in Cut Bank

Other businesses feel the same way.

The owner of a retail business, who didn’t want to go on camera, said he keeps Canadian currency at his register for Canadian customers but the amount of money hadn’t changed in two years.

While the reopening of the border may not be a huge windfall for his business, he’s glad the border is reopening.

In Shelby, Quilt With Class owner Bonnie Nickol is more enthusiastic. “Canadian business is 30% of my business,” said Nickol.

MTN Bonnie Nickol, owner of Quilt With Class in Shelby



Not only has she missed the profit, she missed the people that provide it.

“I keep in contact with some of them. They’re friends, some of them, too. One gal e-mailed me about six months ago and said that maybe we should start considering a tunnel. She said it works at the southern border, maybe it’d work here,” said Nickol.