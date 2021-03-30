Border Barriers: Canadian closure impacts Northwest MT

EUREKA — This month marks the one-year anniversary of Canada's decision to close the border to all but commercial traffic.

With another one-month extension taking effect, community leaders in Montana's border towns like Eureka are losing their patience.

"I understand it being two separate countries, but it's still almost one community. We had so much interaction between us and Grasmere, and Fernie's an hour away,” Lincoln County Commissioner Josh Letchen noted.

“For us here -- and those in Grasmere -- it's easier to send their kids to Eureka to school then it was to send them an hour to Fernie,” Letchen continued. “It's easier for them to come grocery shopping in our community than it is for them to drive an hour to Fernie, or an hour to Cranbrook."

Letcher and others in the northwest corner are baffled federal officials are paying attention to the issues on the Southern Border, without finding a solution to the shutdown with Canada.

