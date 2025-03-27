Montana Department of Transportation hosting job fair in Helena

HELENA — The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) will hold a job fair at its Helena headquarters next week.

MDT staff will be available from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, April 3 to discuss current and future job openings.

People are currently looking for a job and those curious about jobs in the department are encouraged to attend.

MDT has a workforce of about 2-thousand people statewide with careers related to building, operating, and maintaining Montana roads.

The Helena office is located at 2701 Prospect Avenue.