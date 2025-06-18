BOZEMAN — A bear was spotted roaming the north side of Bozeman on Tuesday morning.

While such wildlife encounters are part of life in Bozeman for many residents, they also carry a cautionary message about ensuring bears don't become habituated to human environments.

Watch our video to find out and see how you can keep your neighborhood safe:

More bear sightings being reported in Bozeman

A couple visiting from Yellowstone shared their recent experiences. "We just came from Yellowstone, and I've seen three bears in the last couple of days,” one said. “But I had assumed I was out of the woods of bear country."

Sharon, who was visiting her sister in Bozeman, expressed her curiosity about the bear's size and whereabouts.

“What was your first thought when you heard that?” I asked. “How big — how big was this bear? And where is it now?” she responded, reflecting the concern of someone not accustomed to bears wandering through city streets.

Conversely, Jim, a local who has lived in the area for 30 years, noted, “Wildlife is just a fact of life in this neighborhood.” He recounted tales of bears, deer, and moose visiting his backyard.

"We've had bears at Hawthorn Elementary School," he continued. "I've actually seen a bear, and it was just a cub up in a tree. My kids thought it was cool.”

Indeed, bear sightings in urban areas are not uncommon. Just last week, a young black bear was reported running through the Whole Foods parking lot.

We contacted Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks (FWP) to learn more about the recent trend.

“One of the things about Bozeman is we're surrounded by places where bears live,” FWP spokesman Morgan Jacobsen explained. “There are areas in Bozeman where bears are passing through quite often.”

FWP noted that this is a typical time of year for bear activity. However, they cautioned against complacency, especially when bears start to associate human habitats with food.

“What gets concerning is when bears latch onto finding food in places where people live — like garbage, bird feeders, BBQ grills, and pet food. When they’re no longer just moving through, it’s a problematic behavior called food conditioning,” Jacobsen noted.

The food conditioning can sometimes lead to euthanization, emphasizing the importance of keeping a safe distance from bears and avoiding situations that encourage their presence.

FWP urges anyone who encounters bears foraging inappropriately to call their office.

"The biggest thing is to keep your distance. If you have a pet, keep them leashed and by your side. And if you see a bear, change your route," FWP advised.

For Jim, seeing a bear is an experience that he values.

"You're experiencing something you don't see much in the rest of the U.S. It's great you're hearing about it because it's for real."

FWP offers up advice on how you can be "bear aware":



Carry bear spray and be prepared to use it immediately

Travel in groups whenever possible and make casual noise, which can help alert bears to your presence.

Stay away from animal carcasses, which often attract bears.

Follow food storage orders from the applicable land management agency.

If you encounter a bear, never approach it. Leave the area when it is safe to do so.

Keep garbage, bird feeders, pet food and other attractants put away in a secure building. Keep garbage in a secure building until the day it is collected. Certified bear-resistant garbage containers are available in many areas.

Never feed wildlife. Bears that become food conditioned lose their natural foraging behavior and pose threats to human safety. It is illegal to feed bears in Montana.

Click here for more information and resources on bear safety.