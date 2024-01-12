Montana Department of Transportation offers travel safety advice

MISSOULA — It's important to keep safety at the top of your mind whenever you travel in winter weather.

The Montana Department of Transportation (MDT) advises that when driving, you have extra food, extra warm clothes, and a sleeping bag in case you get stuck.

MDT is also asking people who don’t need to travel to stay off the roads. But if you have to drive, it's always a good idea to go slower than normal.

People should also remember to be on the lookout for snowplows and to give them extra space to do their work.

“Please be aware that they are going to be there, give them plenty of room. This type of storm is no joke with these types of temperatures,” MDT Missoula Area Maintenance Chief Steve Felix said. “If you don’t have to travel in the next couple of days it’s not a good idea to. And when the extreme cold hits, that's very dangerous also.”

MDT also advises against using cruise control because if a vehicle loses traction, it’s difficult to regain control.

The latest road conditions from around Montana can be found on the MDT website.