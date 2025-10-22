Montana DOT uses high-tech simulations to train new plow truck drivers

BOZEMAN - Simulations aren’t just for video games. The Montana Department of Transportation is using them to train the state’s upcoming plow truck drivers ahead of the winter season.

Heath Milne moved to Montana just one month ago to join the Montana Department of Transportation (MDT).

“Never snowplowed before, but driven a big rig for the last six or seven years,” Milne said.

Milne is one of nine new plow truck drivers in training this year. But instead of immediately hitting the road, these rookies are learning in a whole new way.

“Was it cool?” I asked Milne.

“It was fantastic. Going into the simulator gave me the guidance to show me where I needed to be on the road and what to look for,” he said.

These drivers, many of whom have never set foot in a plow truck before, are gaining experience through a realistic simulation program.

“I’m going to give you a simulation of an urban freeway,” said Trevor Patterson as he powered up the machine. “Drive it like a real truck. Treat it like a real scenario.”

Patterson is MDT’s statewide training and implementation manager. He’s in charge of the simulation training — and he’s no stranger to the work. Patterson spent a decade operating plow trucks himself.

“In terms of accuracy, I’d say around 80-90% accurate,” Patterson said.

The simulator is an exact replica of the plow trucks MDT will use this year, down to the buttons and steering wheel. It costs $600,000 and can replicate a wide range of scenarios.

Another section allows drivers to train on heavy machinery, including loading dump trucks and practicing safely.

On the plow side, the simulator can mimic icy roads, blowouts, and even change the behavior of other vehicles around the plow.

“I can set them to have aggressive behavior, normal behavior, stop quickly. I can make them a DUI driver,” Patterson said.

I even got to take the simulator for a whirl — everything went smoothly until Patterson locked one of the brakes.

This year marks the first time MDT has used simulation technology for driver training.

“It’s a lot safer,” Patterson said. “Better training for our employees equals better employees, less downtime, less damage to equipment, as well as safer road conditions for the general public.”

After completing the simulation program, drivers move on to hands-on training in actual plow trucks.

Patterson said it’s rewarding to see newcomers start their careers.

“Knowing that what you’re doing is being the front line for emergency services to get through. It’s your job to make the roadway safe and keep the public safe,” he said.

For those interested in joining the ranks, Patterson said MDT is always hiring plow truck drivers.