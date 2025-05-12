Montana gas prices edge up 0.4¢ per gallon

MISSOULA — Gas prices ticked up slightly over the past week in Montana.

GasBuddy.com reports that average gasoline prices in Montana have risen 0.4¢ per gallon over the last week and are at $3.16 per gallon as of Monday, May 12, 2025.

Gas prices are 3.2¢ higher than a month ago and are 30.5¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average price of gas has fallen 4.2¢ over the last week and are at $3.08 per gallon, 8.6¢ lower than a month ago.

GasBuddy.com reports the cheapest gas in Montana was $2.84 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $3.64 per gallon.