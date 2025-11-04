Man dies after being hit by vehicle in Toole County; suspect in custody

GREAT FALLS — A man is facing a charge of deliberate homicide in Toole County after a man died after being hit by a vehicle on Tuesday.

Toole County Sheriff Tyler Padilla said in a news release that at about 12:45 a.m., deputies responded to a reported “disturbance” near Treasure Avenue in Shelby.

They found a man who had been hit by a vehicle, and they began administering first aid.

The man was then taken to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Sheriff Padilla identified the victim as 28-year old Taylor Austin Combs.

The investigation is being conducted by the Sheriff’s Office, the Montana Highway Patrol, and the Montana Division of Criminal Investigation.

Sheriff Padilla noted: “Our sincerest condolences go out to the Combs family and those involved in this tragic incident.”

No other details have been released at this point, including the identity of the suspect.

We will update you when we get more information.