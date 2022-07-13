Montana man dances his way into triple digits

GREAT FALLS - Bob Nebel of Great Falls danced his way into triple digits this week, as family and friends gathered at the Black Eagle Community Center to celebrate his 100th birthday.

A World War II pilot who never let obstacles get in the way of his zest for life, he says the secret to longevity is to stay active and have fun.

At 100 years young, Bob is just as lively and active as ever. Born in Neihart, Bob made it a point to exercise his entire life, singing and dancing along the way.

As he got older, he started to exercise more. Bob walks twice every day, rain or shine.

Even on days you feel tired and unmotivated, Bob emphasized the importance of discipline.

“I tell you once in a while you feel that way, but you gotta push yourself. You gotta make yourself do some of this stuff, and I do that. I do that quite often.”

Fellow residents and staff at The Lodge have even noticed Bob’s commitment to getting his daily exercise.

“When he can’t get outside, he actually will go up on the top floor and he’ll walk up and down the top floor like if it’s raining or snow, he actually will come to walk up and down and then he’ll come down and then circle downstairs and then go back up so he’s very active for his age,” said Kim Harrison, head nurse at The Lodge.

While exercise and good health are important factors for a long and happy life, he said the most important advice is: “Don’t smoke and have fun.”

Happy birthday Bob!