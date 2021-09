BUTTE — A 58-year-old man died from injuries sustained in a September 15 crash on Interstate 90.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the man was following a semi-truck pulling three trailers, traveling westbound on I-90 near mile marker 238.

The man crashed into the back of the rear trailer.

Witnesses and investigators say the motorcycle didn't show any signs of braking and speed is considered a factor in the crash.

The man died on Saturday.