Montana offers up agritourism grants to give farmers, ranchers more revenue options

The Montana Department of Commerce is set to divvy out $300,000 in agritourism grant funding following the passage of legislation this session.

The agency is taking applications for the program until Oct. 23, and it’s the second cycle of funding for agritourism in the state, commerce spokesperson Mitch Staley wrote in an email. The funding started in 2023 and was reupped as part of Senate Bill 405, brought by Montana Sen. Daniel Zolnikov, R-Billings, this past session.

“Especially in some of the more dry land areas, diversifying how they get their income helps alleviate a lot of the risk that some of these farmers, ranchers face with bad weather years,” Zolnikov said during a Senate Finance and Claims meeting earlier this year.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture defines agritourism as “farm services for recreation (such as hunting or fishing), hospitality (such as overnight accommodations), or entertainment (such as festivals or petting zoos)” which it says generated $1.26 billion in revenue for farms and ranches around the country in 2022.

This is extra revenue beyond whatever they are generating from farming or cattle ranching operations. America’s farms contributed about $222 billion total to the U.S. economy in 2023.

A new nonprofit, the Montana Agritourism Association, works closely with producers around the state.

This graphic shows where high concentrations of farms and ranches utilizing agritourism as a revenue source are. (USDA graphic) “Our work is a producer-led knowledge hub, helping farmers, ranchers and producers open their gates to visitors safely and successfully, connecting them with training, resources and partners across Montana,” said Debbie Queen, an agritourism specialist with the organization. “We focus on three things producers tell us matter most: business fundamentals, safety and risk awareness, and a great guest experience. When those are in place, everybody wins—hosts, visitors, and the local economy.”

A 2024 survey of Montana producers found that 71% said agritourism strengthens their ability to keep working their land, the organization states.

Individual grants are worth up to $50,000, presenters said.

“We’re encouraging projects and activities of all sizes. The intent is to help farmers and ranchers diversify revenue options through a new or enhanced agritourism activity,” Susan Joy, a program specialist with the Department of Commerce, said during the presentation. “The grants are also meant to support activities in rural, under-visited and tribal locations throughout Montana that will generate tourism revenue for the benefit of your local economy.”

