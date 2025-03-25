Montana officials monitoring U.S. measles outbreak

HELENA — Montana state health officials are closely monitoring a U.S. measles outbreak and encourage residents and families to take steps to protect themselves.

There have been more than 378 cases of measles across 18 states as of March 20.

While there have been no reported cases in Montana, cases have been reported in Washington and southern Alberta, Canada.

Measles is considered one of the most contagious diseases in human history.

About 25% of people who contract it will need to be hospitalized, and out of every one thousand cases, about one to three will die.

Measles can also cause inflammation leading to long-term brain damage and disability.

"We have been monitoring since the outbreak in Texas, just keeping an eye on what the circumstances are there, watching the cases continue popping up across the country. We really started to meet with staff and started getting documents prepared, started meeting with stakeholders, in the last couple of weeks," Drena Niemann, LCPH Health Officer commented.

Montana has not had a reported case of measles since 1990.

The following information is from CSKT Tribal Health:

What You Need to Know

Measles is a very contagious illness caused by a virus. It spreads easily when an infected person coughs or sneezes. It can be especially dangerous for young children, pregnant people, and those with weak immune systems.

How to Stay Protected: Get Vaccinated

The MMR (measles, mumps, and rubella) vaccine is safe and very effective. It is the best way to prevent measles. If you or your child are not fully vaccinated, please schedule an appointment as soon as possible by calling Tribal Health or your provider.

Know the Symptoms:

Measles often starts with:



High fever

Cough, runny nose, and red, watery eyes

A red rash that begins on the face and spreads to the rest of the body

If you or a family member have these symptoms, call your healthcare provider before going to a clinic or hospital. This helps prevent the virus from spreading to others.

Stop the Spread

Measles spreads quickly, even before symptoms appear. Staying up to date on vaccinations and practicing good hygiene, like frequent handwashing, helps protect our community.