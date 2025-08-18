Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsMontana News

Actions

Gas prices rise 1.8¢ per gallon in Montana

The average price for a gallon of gas in Montana has risen to $3.23 per gallon over the past week.
Gas pumps Missoula
MTN News file
Gas pumps Missoula
Posted

MISSOULA — Gas prices have risen over the last week in Montana.

Gasbuddy.com reports the average price for a gallon of gas rose 1.8¢ to $3.23 as of Monday, August 18, 2025.

Prices in Montana are 1.1¢ per gallon lower than a month ago and stand 25.6¢ per gallon lower than a year ago.

The national average held unchanged over the past week, remaining at $3.09 as of Monday.

The national average is 4.6¢ per gallon lower than a month ago, and is 27.9¢ per gallon lower than a year ago

The cheapest gas in Montana was $2.86 per gallon on Sunday, while the most expensive was $4.19.

More Montana news from MTN

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader