HELENA — Montana Adult Protective Services received 14,000 allegations of elder abuse in 2024, and of those, 3,000 were financial exploitation cases that targeted the wallets of the lonely and vulnerable.

“If you have a concern, then we have a concern," said Montana Adult Protective Services bureau chief Trevor Tangen.

Watch to learn more about elder abuse in Montana:

Montana saw 3,000 allegations of elder financial abuse in 2024

Adult Protective Services says there are many contributing factors to elders falling victim to abuse, specifically financial exploitation.

That can look like cognitive issues that come with aging, loneliness, and wealth.

“When it comes to financial exploitation, these issues are very complicated, they are very technical, they are using electronic means to gain access to these victims," Tangen says.

But it's not just scammers that are accessing bank accounts, credit cards, and gift cards. It may be the people you would least expect, family.

"We also see family members that are coming into the mix that do not have the best of intentions, taking inheritance before it is due,” Tangen noted.

Watch related coverage: Attorney General Knudsen speaks out on elder abuse in Montana

Attorney General Knudsen speaks out on elder abuse in Montana in Missoula

Although this issue impacts older Montanans year-round, hosting a prevention month helps bring the challenges to the forefront.

Tangen says, “I think having a month dedicated to this issue really drives awareness around it, it facilitates these conversations and keeps it in the forefront of folks minds.”

Adult Protective Services offers plans, referrals, and a crisis hotline and can be found here.