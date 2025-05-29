Montana scientist hosting town hall to discuss the local impact of recent federal policy changes

BOZEMAN — For some people, it may seem like the chatter around DOGE cuts and federal policy changes has wound down.

But for others? That conversation is just getting started. In fact, one local resident even decided it’s time to take action.

“My concern is that people won't really start paying attention and being proactive about this until it’s too late,” Trey Alvey explains.

Trey may seem like your average Bozemanite. But during the summer months? He spends his time chasing hurricanes down south as an atmospheric scientist.

“A lot of the research I do? It actually goes directly into the forecast and into the weather models. And then there’s also the research component of it, right? We’re always trying to better understand these storms and weather phenomena in general,” says Trey.

But funding for Trey’s research, and for many other scientists?

“This is funding that comes from federal agencies like National Science Foundation, NASA, and NOAA. But a lot of this is grant money. And so, a lot of those grants are actually being cut,” Trey explains.

Which is one of the reasons Trey is independently organizing a nonpartisan town hall. To discuss the local impact of recent federal policy changes. And you may be thinking, we don’t get hurricanes in Montana, so why should we care?

“The bigger issue for Montana is winter storms” explains our Chief Meteorologist Mike Heard, “I mean that's the number one thing I hate more than anything else, is having news reports that say somebody lost their life because they were driving too fast in winter conditions and didn’t take weather seriously enough”.

Heard tells says between Montana’s snow, wildfires, and agriculture industry, being able to predict the forecast accurately is vital.

“Don’t be feeble-minded about things that are important, that save lives. The weather service is meant to save lives. And that's our main goal, and one of my main goals in forecasting the weather,” explains Heard.

Research defunding is just one of many topics on the agenda for this weekend’s town hall.

Trey tells us there are a number of speakers attending. Including local business owners, nonprofit leaders, as well as Deputy Mayor Joey Morrison, who sent me a statement regarding this town hall, which reads:

“I hoped to share concerns the city has for programs that utilize funding from the federal government. And about programs that I know our community members rely on for their well-being and safety,” says Morrison.

Trey’s hopes for this town hall? For everyone in the community, no matter your political stance, to come make your voice heard.

“This is a great opportunity for all in the community to really better understand how federal policies are impacting our local community. So, whether that’s things like tariffs, budget funding cuts to nonprofits, immigration issues? Whatever it is? We want to talk about it” says Trey.

This town hall will be held at the Gallatin County Fairgrounds indoor arena on Saturday, May 31, starting at 11 a.m. Anyone is invited, seating is first-come, first-served, and there will be a Q&A following the speakers.