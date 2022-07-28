Montana woman opens studio for art, nature-based learning for disabled adults

BILLINGS - A Billings woman is taking the traditional classroom setting she has known for the last seven years and bringing it into her own home.

Sara Ness was a Life Skills Special Education teacher and is now starting The Art of Well:Ness.

“Art of Well:Ness is a creative community for adults with developmental disabilities,” Ness said Wednesday.

Ness uses a mix of spending time in nature and processed-based art in her teachings in hopes of creating an environment designed to develop life skills, individual decision making and creating joyful self-expression.

“I, myself, have been an artist and I’ve worked with the population for a long time. I love this population. They’re my whole heart,” Ness said.

Christian VonBergen has been working with Ness for two years in her sun room studio at her home.

VonBergen was a student of Ness' in high school. He said he loves coming to see Ness and doing art together.

“Time together, doing life together, life skills come up so organically so often,” Ness said.

Ness plans on starting fall classes at the beginning of September, open to ages 18 and up.

“All of us, for adults, just want some sort of community to belong to. And as artists it’s always wonderful to create with one another,” Ness said.

To find out more about Ness's classes, visit her Facebook page.