Motorcyclist dies following Helena crash

HELENA — Helena police say a motorcyclist died after colliding with a truck Monday night on the north side of town.

Dispatch received a call around 9 p.m. about a crash between a motorcycle and another vehicle at the corner of North Montana Avenue and Ptarmigan Lane.

Motorcyclist dies after crash on North Montana Ave

The 59-year-old man was riding the motorcycle was traveling north on North Montana Avenue, and the truck was traveling south and making a left-hand turn off North Montana Avenue.

The motorcyclist — who Lewis and Clark County Sheriff and Coroner Leo Dutton has identified as James Shurtliff, of Helena — sustained critical injuries and was transported to St. Peter’s Health, where he later died.

The cause of death was determined to be multiple blunt force injuries, and the collision from the driver of the vehicle was determined not to be intentional.