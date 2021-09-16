Motorcyclist dies in crash near Belgrade

BELGRADE — A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Airport Road in Belgrade, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Airport Road and Witt Lane.

MHP Trooper Conner Wager said a 51-year-old Belgrade man was driving his motorcycle northwest on Airport Road when he lost control navigating a curve. The man overcorrected, was thrown, and came to rest on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to Trooper Wager.

The crash remains under investigation. Next of kin have been notified and no other details were provided at this time.