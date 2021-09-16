Watch
NewsMontana News

Actions

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Belgrade

items.[0].image.alt
MTN NEWS
motorcycle fatal belgrade
Posted at 12:03 PM, Sep 16, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-16 14:03:21-04

BELGRADE — A motorcyclist died Tuesday afternoon in a crash on Airport Road in Belgrade, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

The crash happened around 2:50 p.m. on Tuesday near the intersection of Airport Road and Witt Lane.

MHP Trooper Conner Wager said a 51-year-old Belgrade man was driving his motorcycle northwest on Airport Road when he lost control navigating a curve. The man overcorrected, was thrown, and came to rest on the roadway. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The motorcyclist was not wearing a helmet, according to Trooper Wager.

The crash remains under investigation. Next of kin have been notified and no other details were provided at this time.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Coverage of your favorite teams from Montana's Sports Leader