HELENA - Fire officials report a person of interest has been identified in connection with the suspicious August 21 wildland fire starts near the Dump Gulch Trailhead on Mount Helena.

Helena Assistant Fire Chief Mike Chamber said in a press release at this time the individual does not pose a risk to the community.

"A big thank you to the many community members who contacted the Helena Fire Department and reported witnessing suspicious activity in connection with these fires," added Chambers.