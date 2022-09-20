MSU students talk mental health after police called due to suicide threat

BOZEMAN - These days it seems that addressing mental health issues are a top priority on college campuses, but that doesn’t mean students aren't still struggling.

This was proven to be true recently when police were called out to the Quad Residence Hall on the Montana State University campus.

Tanner Harris, a freshman at MSU, pulled out his phone and captured a video of an arrest on Sept. 18.

A student can be seen being handcuffed outside of the residence hall in the video.

“I was just skating around, and I saw some cops at the quads,” said Harris.

The suspect is another freshman, who reportedly told his roommates he was going to attempt suicide.

When police arrived, they began trying to detain him but while doing so, he reached for the officer’s gun.

Fortunately, police officers were able to get the situation under control.

The suspect is now in his parents’ custody to undergo a mental health screening.

“I had no idea what was going on, nobody really knew,” said Harris.

Like Harris, Conner Huft — another freshman — said he also had no idea what was going on.

Huft said one way to prevent things like this from happening is to talk about it.

He said students should be more open to sharing their struggles.

He also said having conversations like these can be hard for young people, but it could save someone’s life.

“I'd love it if my friends came and talked to me about the problems they're having,” said Huft. “I want them to be able to express themselves and be comfortable enough around me to say something is wrong.”

Other students said they understand how stress can push students to their breaking point.

Another freshman, Erin Golden says you never know what someone is going through.

“Like anyone else, I mess up sometimes,” said Golden. “Sometimes I go out when I should be studying and I have some regrets sometimes.”

MSU Michael Becker spokesperson said the university is seeing a recent increase in the need for more student mental health services.

“Last academic year we had a little over 2,000 students make use of our counseling and psychological services,” said Becker. That amounts to about 15% of the student body.”

Becker says at MSU there are many resources for students who might be struggling.

The university's counseling and psychological services provide a crisis hotline, mental health screenings, one on one counseling, and much more.

If you or someone you know is struggling, please call The National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.