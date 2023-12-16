Names released of 3 men killed in recent Yellowstone County crashes

BILLINGS — The Yellowstone County Coroner's Office has released the names of three men killed in two recent vehicle crashes.

Kristopher Olson, 42, and Kyl Shearer, 60, were killed on December 9, 2023, in a head-on collision on Lake Elmo Drive in the Billings Heights.

Police said the crash happened when a vehicle driven by Olson northbound on Lake Elmo Drive passed other vehicles by entering the turn lane, which switches into an oncoming lane north of Wicks Lane.

Olson's vehicle, which witnesses reported was traveling at a high speed, didn't merge back into the driving lane and collided head-on with the vehicle driven by Shearer, police said.

Both men were killed.

Layke James Leischner, 19, of Laurel died on Wednesday, December 14, 2023, when a pickup truck he was driving went off the road at Buffalo Trail Road and Canyon Creek Road north of Laurel and rolled, according to the Montana Highway Patrol.

Leischner, who was unrestrained, suffered fatal injuries.

