New fiber-optic network promises high-speed internet service in Butte

BUTTE — A Wisconsin-based fiber cable company promises to bring new high-speed, broadband internet service to Butte.

Gov. Greg Gianforte helped cut the ribbon on Monday, April 22, 2024, on Butte's TDS Telecommunications office off Wynne Avenue.

TDS is burying about 250 miles of fiber-optic cable around Butte that will eventually connect 15,000 homes and businesses.

TDS is investing about $21 million in Butte and will also be setting up fiber networks in Billings, Great Falls, Helena, and Missoula.

“I think this is a great economic development drive for the community. I think it's great if I’m a homeowner to say I have fiber in my home. It increases the value of my home, so overall I just think it's a fantastic investment were making in Montana, and Butte deserves it,” said TDS Field Marketing Representative Tom Cronnelly.

TDS is expected to start going online later this summer and will make a big push in 2025.