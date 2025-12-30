New Montana program lets beginners learn trapping with experienced mentors

BOZEMAN — Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks has launched a new trapper apprentice program designed to make it easier for people interested in trapping to learn hands-on skills.

The Montana Legislature recently created the program to provide a pathway for newcomers to experience trapping before committing to formal education requirements.

"People who haven't taken trapper education now can go out with a mentor who has taken trapper education and who has a valid trapping license and go and trap all the things that you can trap as a resident with a trapping license," said FWP spokesman Morgan Jacobsen.

The trapping apprentice program operates similarly to the state's hunting apprentice option.

Mentors must be at least 21 years old, while apprentices must be at least 10. For apprentices under 18, a guardian must approve the mentor selection.

Because of the unique challenges involved in trapping, the program is open to anyone over 10 who can find an appropriate mentor.

"Having someone to guide you through a lot of those steps, through not just the equipment but you know process, through laws and regulations that all come with that activity, it's really important to have someone guide you through that," Jacobsen said.

Interested participants can sign up for the program online or at any FWP office.

Apprentices can trap with their mentor for up to two years before being required to take a trapper education course to become fully licensed.

