One person dead, two injured in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — One person died and two people were injured in a two-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

It happened at about 3:52 p.m. in the community of East Glacier, near the intersection of US Highway 2 and Blackfoot Avenue.

According to the Montana Highway Patrol, the crash involved a 2003 Oldsmobile with two people, a 31-year old woman from Cut Bank and a 33-year old man from Billings; and a 2021 Nissan with one person, a 73-year old woman from Illinois.

The MHP says the Oldsmobile was westbound on US Highway 2 and entered East Glacier "at a high rate of speed," causing the driver to lose control. The car then slid and went into the eastbound lane of the road, crashing head-on into the Nissan.

The 33-year old male passenger of the Oldsmobile died at the scene; his name has not been released at this point.

The other two people were taken from the scene to be treated for their injuries; the MHP has not disclosed the nature of severity of their injuries.

The MHP says that speed and alcohol were likely factors in the crash. The two people in the Oldsmobile were wearing seatbelts; the report does not indicate whether the Nissan driver was wearing a seatbelt.

