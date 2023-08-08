Person killed by train near Laurel

LAUREL - The Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office and Montana Rail Link and BNSF officials are investigating after a person was hit and killed by a train Tuesday morning just east of the Laurel train yard.

The area of the incident is just under the bridge over the railroad tracks near the East Laurel exit.

Train traffic will be delayed as they investigate the accident. There are no delays to vehicle traffic as the accident is off all roadways.

There was no immediate information on the victim and it is an ongoing investigation.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.