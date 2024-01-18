Plan ahead: Montana winter driving safety tips

GREAT FALLS — Now that winter is finally upon us, it is time to start thinking about driving safety.

Based on traffic data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Montana ranks as the fifth most dangerous winter weather-driving state in the U.S.



Additionally, Montana is very rural which means that you may not get help for a long time depending on where you are in the state.

Keeping an emergency kit in your vehicle is important - recommended items include:



Jumper cables

Flares or reflective triangle

Ice scraper

Car cell phone charger

Blanket

Map

Cat litter or sand (for better tire traction)

Click here for more car safety tips.

Tire Pressure: Cold air condenses, and this means that as the temperature goes down the pressure in your tires will go down along with it. Be sure to check your tires regularly to keep the air pressure at manufacturer-suggested levels. Not doing this simple step could result in poor fuel economy, loss of traction, and even a tire blowout at high speeds leading to an accident.

Jumper cables: Cold weather isn’t just hard on tires. Batteries get weaker in the cold and your vehicle may not start well if at all. Having a set of jumper cables or a battery pack could mean the difference between having to abandon your vehicle on the side of the road or not.

Reflectors: If you do have tire or other mechanical issues then make sure to pull off safely and use either flares or reflective triangles to show oncoming traffic where your vehicle is.

Emergency kit: These are easy to find at any auto parts store and will provide most of what you need. Reflectors, blankets, jumper cables, and even emergency food can be found in these kits.

Tools: You may need to change your tire, reattach a hose, or change a battery on the side of the road. A basic tool set and some practice means that you can get your car back on the road and into an auto mechanic as soon as possible.