Winter Driving: Missoula tow truck companies offer advice

MISSOULA — Tow truck drivers often respond to incidents that put them in danger and have been working around the clock during the recent winter weather.

Once the extreme weather picked up, so did the business for tow truck companies.

“Ever since last Thursday, it’s been non-stop. Our guys are running nearly 24 hours a day. And the temperatures — everybody had the freezing temperatures — but were out there working in it and it’s just hard. Everybody gets beat down,” Iron Horse Towing owner Scott Wolff told MTN News.



Many vehicles in Montana have four-wheel drive or snow tires but, Elite Towing owner Bryce Larson has some words of caution for drivers.

“The biggest thing that we come across is when people are going too fast. Speed is the number one factor when it comes to accidents, slid offs, crashing into the curb, polls everything else.”

Taking your time during winter driving conditions is a good way to keep you, any passengers, and others on the roads safe.

“It’s better to be five minutes late, 10 minutes late, then sliding off the road and have to wait two to three hours for a tow truck — or get in an accident and wait three to four months to get your car fixed. Just take the extra time and slow down,” Larson noted.

Tow truck drivers are asking drivers to look up, slow down, and move over for their safety.

“The roads right now are unforgiving with the snow and whatnot. If you do stumble on a tow truck or an emergency vehicle on the side of the road, move over and give us a bunch of room. We’re out there trying to come home to our families at the end of the day,” Wolff concluded.