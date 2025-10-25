Reflective tape highlights student safety in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS — As mornings grow darker and afternoons shorter, Great Falls Public Schools is helping students stay visible on their way to and from school with a bright, reflective addition to their backpacks.

This month, more than 5,200 pre-kindergarten through sixth-grade students across 15 elementary schools received a strip of reflective tape as part of the district’s pedestrian safety initiative.

The effort, launched by the transportation department during School Safety Month, aims to keep kids visible during early morning and late afternoon commutes when lighting conditions are poor.

“Our transportation department decided to do something for pedestrian safety month,” said Stephen Yates, principal at Lincoln. “We had teachers put the reflective tabs on backpacks. It's just one more layer of safety for kids as they’re walking to and from school.”

Yates said the idea isn’t just about visibility; it’s also about sparking safety conversations between families.

“Even though we know it’s not a forever kind of thing, it just starts that discussion at home about how to walk safely, use crosswalks, and be aware of traffic,” he elaborated.

Students say the new strips make them feel safer, especially as daylight hours shorten.

“If you’re walking to school and it’s a little dark outside, cars can see you better,” said Sophie, a sixth grader at Lincoln Elementary. “It helps kids feel safer when they’re walking.”

Crossing guards see the impact, too.

“The tape helps a whole lot, especially when it’s dark or snowing,” said Cathy Schoenthal, a crossing guard near Lincoln. “It shines right away and catches your eye. If it’s on their backpack, it’s going to help a whole lot.”

The district hopes the reflective tape serves as a reminder to both drivers and pedestrians that safety starts with awareness. Yates encourages families to make use of crosswalks, pay attention to traffic patterns, and remind students not to play in or near the streets.

As fall continues and the days grow shorter, that small strip of tape could make a big difference in keeping Great Falls students safe on their way to learn.