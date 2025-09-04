Rescued animals getting ready for adoption in Great Falls

GREAT FALLS - Dozens of dogs and cats rescued from a recent animal cruelty case in Cascade County are continuing their road to recovery at the Maclean-Cameron Adoption Center.

The shelter took in 37 animals following the case, many arriving dirty or in need of routine medical care.

Staff say the days following their arrival have been focused on observing them, updating vaccinations, and building trust with the animals.

"When we first took in the animals, they were in individual kennels. They looked very timid and afraid. It was apparent to us that the animals had likely been in the kennels for the majority of their lifetime," said Pam Volk, director of the Maclean-Cameron Animal Adoption Center. "In order to continue to get them ready to be adopted out. We’re giving them lots of love. We’re working to make sure they know how to walk on a lead. So we’re just getting ready for them to be animals in a home that can be loved.“

In the meantime, the shelter is asking for community support. Volunteers are needed for daily chores such as dishes, laundry, and kennel cleaning.

Donations of blankets, food, and toys are also in high demand as the shelter cares for the influx of animals.

Katie Ober, executive assistant at the facility, explained, "When it comes to caring for the animals in our facility, there are so many moving parts involved, so we always need help with so many various tasks. Such as enriching our animals, walking our dogs, doing dishes, laundry, and restocking. There is all sorts of things that all different people can help with."

While the animals are not ready for adoption, the shelter is prioritizing pairing and placing them in suitable homes. Ensuring the potential adopters are vetted and have the opportunity to form a bond with the animal beforehand.

From the MCAAC:

Our staff has spent this past week assessing the current situation and creating a plan moving forward! With 37 new faces at MCAAC, there has been a lot of assessing, vaccinating, and cleaning! If you are interested in adopting, volunteering, or donating, read below to see how you can help!



ADOPTION: Right now, we have adoption viewing and adoptions available by appointment. Please call 406-727-7387 to schedule your appointment! All available animals have discounted adoption fees! Adoption fees for cats are now $25 and our dog adoption fees are $50.



VOLUNTEERS: If you are one of our current adult volunteers, we would love for you to stop by! We are needing help with dishes, laundry, and other various cleaning tasks!



DONATIONS: We are looking for in-kind as well as monetary donations to help us cover the cost of caring for these precious animals. We are looking for donations of towels, blankets, dog and cat toys, dog treats, and Science Diet Adult Dog and Science Diet Puppy food.

For information about fostering an animal, contact the MCAAC by clicking here. Donations can be made directly to the MCAAC by clicking here.