Residents cautioned as bear shows up in Choteau

The City of Choteau said on Wednesday that several roads off of 7th Street SW were closed this morning due to possible bear activity.

The city said in a news release that bear specialists with Montana Fish, Wildlife, and Parks (FWP) — working with the Teton County Sheriff's Office — searched the area where the bear was last seen.

The search included a dog and a thermal drone, but they were not able to find the bear. They were out again on Wednesday evening trying to find the bear and get it to leave town.

A partially-consumed deer carcass was found next to the Choteau Rodeo Grounds on Saturday, Aug. 27, and was reported to FWP.

Signs of a bear were found at the site, though it is not clear how the deer died.

FWP placed a camera and a scare alarm at the site to encourage the bear to move away from the area, as well as placing signs cautioning the public.

All residents and visitors are urged to be "bear aware."

People are advised to consider carrying bear spray and to avoid areas like berry patches and dense brush where a bear is more likely to be bedding or feeding.