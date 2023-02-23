Senator Steve Daines visits Adaptive Performance Center

HELENA - Adaptive Performance Center (APC), a gym exclusively catering to veterans and active military personnel, welcomed a guest from Montana's congressional delegation earlier this week.

“The best way to serve veterans is to have other veterans serving them. This is a veteran-only community. And there's something very unique and special about the service, the men and women who have worn the uniform. And they get it. And that's why you hear these comments like I feel like I'm back at home,” says U.S. Senator Steve Daines (R-MT).

APC works as a gathering point for veterans. They offer active military personnel and veterans a chance to improve their mental health and wellness through physical exercise and the building of community.

Sen. Daines was given a full tour of Helena’s APC on Tuesday and spoke about the benefits of grants that support places like APC.

“This is a great return on investment. There are grants available. In fact, this facility received a grant. There’s tremendous return on investments,” Sen. Daines said.

The Staff Sergeant Parker Gordon Fox Suicide Prevention Grant — a federal grant — has allowed APC to hire and pay employees to offer such services as personal trainers, peer mentorship, veteran liaison assistance, and physical health and wellness classes.

“That grant literally changed the face of the Adaptive Performance Center. That allows us to fully serve a veteran,” said APC co-founder and CEO Karen Pearson.

APC has another location in Billings with over 600 members.

Since opening their Helena location on Feb. 1, they’ve welcomed 116 new members to their community.