Teen's body recovered from Missouri River

GREAT FALLS — The body of a 17-year old boy was recovered from the Missouri River southwest of Great Falls on Tuesday.

Cascade County Sheriff Jesse Slaughter said in a news release that Search & Rescue crews were dispatched at about 5:30 p.m. on Monday to 2629 Old US Highway 91 to rescue a teen who was reported missing in the Missouri River.

According to several witnesses, the teen - identified as 17-year old David Van Nessen - attempted to swim across the river and was seen going under the water, and was not seen again. He was not wearing a lifejacket, according to a news release.

Search & Rescue personnel used boats and a drone in their efforts, and the teen's body was found just after 7 a.m. on Tuesday.

Sgt. Kadner and Deputy Nenow were able to find the body by using video footage from the drone.

Van Nessen was from Greenwood, Nebraska, and family members have been notified, according to Sheriff Slaughter.

The official cause and manner of death has not yet been released.

We will update you if we get more information.