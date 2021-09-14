Three killed in ATV accident in Yellowstone County

BILLINGS — An accident involving an all-terrain vehicle claimed the lives of three people in Yellowstone County over the weekend.

In a news release sent out Monday afternoon, Yellowstone County Sheriff Mike Linder said that the accident is still under investigation. The crash happened early Sunday morning in a field in the 4000 block of Highway 87 East.

The vehicle, a four-seat Polaris RZR, was discovered in a ravine after it was reported that those taking it out had not returned to a residence as expected.

The crash claimed the lives of one adult female and two adult males. Their names have not been released at this time pending notifications to families.

Sheriff Linder stated that it appears the vehicle went into the ravine and then impacted the other side, but no further information is available at this time.