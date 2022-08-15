Three people killed in Glacier County crash

GREAT FALLS — Three people died in a two-vehicle crash in Glacier County on Friday.

The Montana Highway Patrol said it happened along Montana Highway 464 (Duck Lake Road) near mile marker 13 at about 10:57 a.m.

According to the MHP, a 64-year old woman from Babb was driving south in a Chevy Silverado and passed another vehicle.

Her truck collided head-on with a motorcycle. There were two people on the motorcycle — a man and a woman, both 52 years old, from Georgia.

The two motorcyclists died at the scene. According to the MHP, they were not wearing helmets.

The Babb woman, who was wearing a seatbelt, was taken to a Blackfeet Community Hospital in Browning for her injuries, but later died.

The MHP does not believe that excessive speed or drunk/impaired driving were factors in the crash.

The names of the three people have not been released by the Glacier County Sheriff's Office.